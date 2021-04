Davey Richards’ return to the ring has been confirmed

Global Syndicate Wrestling announced Davey Richards will compete on May 22 at GSW Catalyst. No opponent was announced.

In September 2017, Richards underwent knee surgery, putting him on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

In 2018, he walked away from wrestling to pursue his studies, saying he would be back in 2019. Richards never returned to wrestling, working his last match at CZW EVILution in July 2017. The event will be on Fitetv.