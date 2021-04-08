WrestleMania store opens in Tampa

The WrestleMania store launched today in Tampa ahead of the big pay-per-view this weekend.

The store is located within the Bucs Team store on the west side of Raymond James Stadium and the WrestleMania Store entrance will be at the Hyundai Club Entrance. Guests can park in lot D on Thursday and Friday, and lot 6D before event doors on Saturday and Sunday.

The WrestleMania Store will be open from 10AM to 7PM today and tomorrow and on Saturday and Sunday, the store will be open from 9AM to 4PM and from gates to close.