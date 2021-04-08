Video: What happened after NXT TakeOver with Io Shirai

Io Shirai received a standing ovation after last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One event went off the air.

As noted, last night’s Takeover main event saw Raquel Gonzalez capture the NXT Women’s Title from Shirai. WWE released post-show footage of the Capitol Wrestling Center cheering for Shirai after the show ended. Shirai did a bow for the crowd and thanked them as a “thank you Io!” chant rang out.

WWE also released post-show footage of McKenzie Mitchell interviewing Gonzalez after the show. Mitchell asked the champ is the moment was surreal.

“Actually McKenzie, it’s not,” Gonzalez responded. “It’s not surreal. This is real life, this feels real, and there’s no other word to describe it other than, ‘I told you so!’

“I knew I would be here one day. I knew I would be here, and to stand here right now is just… it’s just 100% real.”

This is the first singles title reign for Gonzalez, but she made history as the first woman to hold the NXT Women’s Title after previously holding the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Ember Moon held the singles title first. Shirai held the title for 304 days, winning it back on June 7, 2020 from Charlotte Flair at the “Takeover: In Your House” event.

Stay tuned for more on Shirai and Gonzalez. You can see both post-show videos below, along with a clip from the match: