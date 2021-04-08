Triple H and Shawn Michaels with extra praise to NXT UK champion Walter

One of the men who really impressed last night at Takeover was the Austrian superstar Walter. The NXT UK champion literally chopped his way through a victory, retaining the title against Tommaso Ciampa.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H and Shawn Michaels both showered the champion with many compliments. When asked if we would see Walter more on NXT in the United States, Triple H said that if Walter wants, that’s certainly doable once travel restrictions are lifted.

Triple H noted that the travel between the UK and Florida is not much more than crossing from New York City to Los Angeles so they would find no problem if Walter decides to travel for every show while he remains based in the United Kingdom.

Walter made it clear in the past that he has no desire to move permanently to the United States which is why he remains a big part of NXT UK and only occasionally appears on NXT in the U.S.

HBK added that if travel gets easier, they would do everything in their power to get him everywhere he wants to be. Walter has been champion for 733 days, the longest reign with a WWE title for decades. Michaels predicted that Walter will be NXT UK champion for a very long time.