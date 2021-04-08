Sasha Banks on Living Her Dream to Main Event WrestleMania

Erika Nardini recently interviewed SmackDown Women’s champion Sasha Banks for the Token CEO Podcast, and Banks discussed her title match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. Below are an excerpt and a clip of Sasha Banks discussing her emotions going into her match on Saturday, April 10 (via Fightful):

“I’ve been crying all morning. It’s Monday, WrestleMania is on Saturday. I can’t believe this 10-year-old girl is about to live her dream and main event WrestleMania, I truly believe that. To see someone like Bianca Belair, who is brand new and just came into the game. She won the Royal Rumble, she’s so athletic and so incredible. She is the future of WWE, and so am I, I’m younger, don’t forget. At WrestleMania, we will be main eventing. This is my first singles match at WrestleMania and it’s the first time it’s two African-American women will be headlining WrestleMania. This is crazy because it’s bigger than me. The beautiful thing is, everything I’ve done with WWE, not only has it been for me, but it’s been bigger than me because of the impact it’s made on so many amazing people all over the world of every color and race. I’m letting it all sink in. I’ve been calling my friend Bayley all morning, ‘Oh my God, I’m freaking out.’ I’m so thankful.”