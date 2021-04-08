Rapper Wale to perform Big E’s theme at WrestleMania

Wale is set to perform the entrance theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37.

WWE has announced that Wale will perform Big E’s “Feel The Power” theme song during Night Two of WrestleMania 37 as he defends against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Match.

Wale is a noted pro wrestling fan and has appeared on WWE TV multiple times.

WWE previously announced that Ash Costello will perform Rhea Ripley’s “Brutality” theme song as she goes to the ring for her WrestleMania 37 Night Two match against RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

