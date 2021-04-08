NXT UK Prelude Report

NXT UK Prelude is here at the BT Sports Studio in London, England.

Commentators for the event are Nigel McGuiness & Andy Shepherd. Francesca Brown will be our ring announcer.

The show opens up with a video package of the 3 matches headlining tonight’s episode of Prelude as Noam Dar (/w Sha Samuels) vs. Tyler Bate (/w Trent Seven in a #1 Contendership match for the NXT UK Heritage Cup against champion A-Kid. Next up it’ll be Emilia McKenzie & Meiko Satomura going up against the NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray & Isla Dawn. The main even will see Rampage Brown as he challenges WALTER for the NXT UK Championship.

Match #1: Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar to become the #1 Contender to the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

After the match Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster discuss their feelings on the recent loss to Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams. We then see them begin to train with Dani Luna.

A video package airs next on the recent behavior & action Ilja Dragonuv.

Another training session with Piper Niven & Jack Starz is aired.

Jordan Devlin speaks by asking if we’ve missed our ace. He says that most superstars in the back would crack under his schedule but don’t worry because ace’s always gets results. He says that once he raps up his business in Orlando then he’ll be coming back to the UK as the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

Match #2: Emilia McKenzie & Meiko Satomura defeated Isla Dawn & Kay Lee Ray.

After the match we see Amir Jordan storming the area searching for Kenny Williams. Sid Scala says that the two will have a match next week. Next Kenny is interviewed and he says that it’s all because of him that Amir even had wins in the first place and he carried him.

Supernova Sessions returns next week as Gallus will be the guests.

Nathan Frazier will go up against Saxon Huxley next week as well.

Match #3: WALTER retained the NXT UK Championship against Rampage Brown.