Mike Tyson helps The Inner Circle in battle against The Pinnacle

Boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared on Dynamite last night and got physical by joining an unlikely rival: Chris Jericho.

Tyson came out when Pinnacle attacked the former AEW World champion during an interview after they locked the rest of The Inner Circle inside their locker room. Tyson decked Shawn Spears and then the rest of The Inner Circle managed to free themselves and help even the odds. After the ring cleared, Jericho and Tyson then shook hands and posed together with The Inner Circle.

Since next week’s Dynamite was also taped last night, Tyson will also be involved in the next show and will serve as the special enforcer in a match between Jericho and Dax Harwood.

Tyson’s original involvement with AEW was at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last year and presented the new TNT title to the inaugural winner Cody Rhodes. On the Dynamite that followed, Tyson and his entourage got into a brawl with Chris Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle in an angle very similar to the popular Tyson/Austin confrontation from WWE decades ago.