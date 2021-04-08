LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT TAKEOVER: STAND AND DELIVER NIGHT 2

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Kickoff pre-show opens up from Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by Jimmy Smith. They briefly talk about Night One and then start hyping tonight’s show. We see footage of Adam Cole arriving earlier today for his Unsanctioned Match with Kyle O’Reilly. NXT General Manager William Regal and a team of security are waiting for him. Security surrounds Cole and he asks what’s this, it appears. It looks like they will be escorting him. O’Reilly is also shown arriving earlier today and security is already surrounding him. Sam sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Title match. Sam then sends us to Joe’s pre-recorded sitdown interview with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross talks about his previous injury and says he was pissed, but he’s focused now and will crush Balor. Balor has the technique and experience, and is the best champion of all time, but he will not control this match. Joe asks Kross what he will be feeling if he gets the win. Kross says he came to be a champion and not get lost in the shuffle. Kross goes on and says Balor’s arrogance will be his downfall. Kross isn’t changing any thing on his end and Balor’s efforts will not get it done tonight.

Sam and Jimmy talk about Kross and his intensity for a minute. They then send us to Joe’s sitdown interview with NXT Champion Finn Balor. Balor is confident about tonight’s match and says it’s Kross who needs to prove something tonight, not him. He goes on and says Kross underestimating him if a huge mistake. Kross better be at the best physical shape he can be in as he steps in the ring with The Prince who is at the top of his game. Balor says he drags big men into territories they don’t want to be in very well, into deep water, and he’s going to slowly drown Kross like he’s never felt before, that’s how he will beat Kross tonight. Balor goes on and asks how many times he has to prove he’s the best in the world. Joe asks what drives Balor. Balor says it’s an absolute joke that he’s seen as the underdog in this. He promises he will do what he’s done for the past 20 years – deliver on a promise he will beat Kross. Sam and Jimmy welcome sports journalist Arash Markazi. He talks about the NXT Title bout being a big money match and we get a Tale of the Tape for Kross and Balor. Sam mentions Mickie James joining us soon as he sends us to a break.

Back from a break and McKenzie Mitchell is with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi busts out laughing at Candice LeRae saying The Way will win the titles tonight. Moon goes on about taking care of The Way tonight and says they will do what they do best – steal the show. Moon says they are off to get their faces painted up. Shotzi does an awkward growl and howl, then hurries off. Moon is a bit surprised at the enthusiasm as she follows. Mickie has joined Sam and Jimmy now. She talks about the dynamic between Moon and Blackheart, and how deserving they are right now. She knows The Way will bring it because that’s what they do. We see how Bronson Reed won the Gauntlet Eliminator at Night One as they preview Reed vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on tonight’s show. Smith picked Reed to win last night and says he’s the favorite tonight. We get a video package on tonight’s Ladder Match to unify the Cruiserweight Titles. Markazi joins us again to discuss the match as we get a Tale of the Tape for Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar. We also see how they had words at the Takeover Global Press Conference earlier this week. We see backstage footage of Regal and a referee visiting Devlin in the locker room. Devlin hands the title over, then Regal and the referee leave. We then see Regal and the referee approach Legado del Fantasma. Escobar hands the title over. Markazi talks more about Escobar’s domination. We go to another break.

#1 Contender’s Match: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Breezango

We go to the ring and Vic Joseph is on commentary with Mickie James. They welcome us to the Kickoff match. Out first comes Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders for a future title match with new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Out next comes Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

Dain starts off with Breeze and he’s not in the mood for games. He takes control and then slams Fandango as he tags in. Drake tags in and comes off the top with a double ax handle as Dain holds him. Fandango drops Drake with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Fandango tries for a pin but Drake dances over him, and keeps dancing. Fandango gets up and tries to capitalize. They shove each other and in comes Dain to hold Drake back and get him on the right page. Drake is upset but Dain is legal now.

Drake puts Fandango’s pirate hat on Dain now, which Dain threw earlier to start the match. Drake taunts Fandango but Dain stops to yell at Drake. Fandango attacks but Dain ends up dropping him, then tossing Drake at him. Fandango goes to work on Drake now and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Fandango unloads in the corner and in comes Breeze with a suplex for a 2 count. Breeze stops Drake from tagging as Fandango comes back in and takes control of Drake. Fandango with a delayed vertical suplex for 2.

Fandango takes Drake back to the corner but he fights out. Breeze tags back in for more quick double teaming. Breeze launches Drake into the turnbuckles and he lands hard. Breeze stomps away while Drake is down now, then drops a leg drop for a 2 count. Breeze grounds Drake in the middle of the ring. Fandango taunts Dain from the apron. Drake tries to fight up from the mat but Breeze clubs him and takes him back to their corner.

Fandango launches Drake into the turnbuckles for another 2 count. Fandango with an uppercut as fans try to rally. Fandango drapes Drake over the top rope and leaves him hanging. Breeze tags in and they deliver double high knees for a 2 count. Drake blocks a suplex and fights both opponents from the corner. Drake run around Breeze and tags in Dain. Fandango also tags in.

Dain runs wild, decking both opponents. He hits a big crossbody on Fandango. Dain clotheslines Breeze into the ring, and then nails a Uranage on Fandango from the apron. Dain launches himself in from the apron with a senton to Fandango. Dain has Fandango and Breeze in his arms now. He hits a 2-for-1 fall-away slam for a 2 count. Drake comes in and tosses Breeze to the floor. Dain splashes Fandango in the corner and in comes Drake off a tag. Dain with a big boot to Fandango. Dain is legal again as Drake goes to the tip. Breeze runs in and superkicks Drake on the way down. They end up hitting a double superkick on Dain for a 2 count by Fandango as Drake breaks it up. Drake is sent out to the floor now. Dain stops a double team.

Drake tags in and goes to the top for a big hurricanrana on Fandango, then a dropkick to send Breeze off the apron. Dain powerbombs Drake on top of Fandango for the pin to win and earn a future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders to MSK: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

– After the match, Dain and Drake celebrate as the music hits.

– We get a look back at Night One. McKenzie is backstage with Regal. He praises the competitors from Night One but can’t wait to see what everyone does tonight. He has security with Cole and O’Reilly tonight because we’ve seen how combustible their situation is. She asks if Cole is being fined for putting his hands on Regal. Regal simply says Cole will not be fined. He thanks her to end the interview.

– Sam sends us to part of the Prime Target preview for Cole vs. O’Reilly. Markazi also talks about the match as we get a Tale of the Tape. We go to Joe’s pre-recorded interview with O’Reilly now. O’Reilly insists he has what it takes to beat Cole. He’s not here to set any expectations on if this will be a classic because it will be absolutely one-sided, and he’s here to finish Cole as brutal and quick as he can. Sam and Jimmy then send us to Joe’s pre-recorded interview with Cole. He talks about their history and agrees that this match is personal. He’s going to prove that he didn’t need the other members of The Undisputed Era, that they needed him. Cole says victory for him feels like when Kyle has the realization that the match is over, he’s received a beating like never before, and tells himself he never should’ve messed with Cole. Joe asks if Cole ever sees a world where he and O’Reilly can co-exist again. Cole knows it seems impossible right now but it depends on a lot of factors in the future. If Kyle apologizes and truly believes his apology, and sees the kind of moron and imbecile he’s been, then maybe, as long as he understands he has an ass beating coming first. Sam asks Markazi about tonight’s match. He picks Cole to win. Jimmy goes with O’Reilly to win.

– We see Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin walking backstage as Sam wraps the Kickoff.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.