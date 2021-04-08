Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 Live Coverage

GCW presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 live at the Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida. The event is presented by NEFT, Ultra Premium Vodka.

We are live as our ring announcer Rich Paladeno introduces & brings out each competitor tonight as the crowd cheers them on. He then goes over the rules for Bloodsport & introduces the officials for the night. Max Bretos & Blake Troop are the commentators for the night.

Bout #1: “KZT” Karen Tran defeated Janai Kai via submission by a mounted armbar.

Bout #2: Matt Makowski defeated Heddi Karaoui via an armbar.

Bout #3: Bad Dude Tito defeated Victor Benjamin (w/ Lady Frost) via submission with a heel hook.

Bout #4: Simon Grimm defeated Alexander James via submission with a modified wrist lock.

Bout #5: Alex Coughlin defeated Royce Isaacs with a single leg crab. (There will most likely be a rubber match in the future since each individual has a victory over each other).

Bout #6: Super Beast defeated Shlak via DQ (Shlak kept biting on the foot of Beast to get disqualified).

Next up we see a Tony D Joint vignette for Orange Crush: Volume 2 with the theme song Hey Man, Nice Shot by Filter.

Bout #7: Allysin Kay defeated Masha Slamovich via referee stoppage with a triangle lock mixed with repetitive strikes.

Bout #8: Lio Rush defeated Yoya via submission with a anaconda vise.

Bout #9: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated KTB (Kyle the Beast) via KO with a sit-out Powerbomb.

Bout #10: Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Rocky Romero via referee stoppage after a snow plow into ground pounds.

Bout #11: Chris Dickinson defeated Shane Mercer via submission with an armbar.