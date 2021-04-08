Impact starts on Thursday nights tonight on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling moves to its new night on AXS TV tonight starting at 8PM ET, ahead of NXT’s move to Tuesday nights next week. A replay of the show will also air starting at 11PM ET.

Tonight’s Impact will be headlined by a six-man tag team match featuring Impact Wrestling champ Rich Swann teaming up with Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack taking on AEW World champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

The move to Thursday nights, where Impact already has a history, was announced on March 25.

“Impact Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” said Impact Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Nothing is changing from that front when Impact jumps back to Thursday nights.”

Leading into Impact every Thursday night will be Before The IMPACT, an hour-long show on AXS TV, starting at 7PM ET. Hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews, BTI delivers late-breaking news, exclusive matches, one-on-one interviews with the Impact Wrestling stars and more.