Charlotte Flair Posts New Revealing Photo Shoot

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair turned 35 last Monday, and she shared some photos from a recent shoot on her Instagram account. In another photoshoot, she also models some Calvin Klein underwear. You can view the photos she shared below. Her stylist, Troi Anthoni, shared a video clip from the shoot as well.

Currently, Charlotte is not scheduled to work or appear at WrestleMania 37. However, she is expected to join the Cricket Wireless Twitter feed @CricketNation for a WrestleMania 37 preview on Friday, April 9 at 3:00 pm EST. She will be appearing along with The Miz and Raw Tag-Team Champion Kofi Kingston.