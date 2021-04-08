Blood & Guts match set for May 5 episode of Dynamite

The Blood and Guts gimmick match that was originally set to take place last year between The Inner Circle and The Elite will be taking place on the May 5 episode of Dynamite with The Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle.

Chris Jericho will lead Jake Hager, Ortiz, Santana, and Sammy Guevera into war against MJF’s team which also includes Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and FTR.

The match, AEW’s version of WarGames, was announced last year for the March 25 episode in Newark, New Jersey, but then COVID-19 hit and the match never took place. The match was never talked about again since then.

The Blood and Guts name actually came from Vince McMahon during a conference call in the initial months of NXT vs AEW saying that unlike their competition, they will not go into blood and guts and keep their television shows PG.