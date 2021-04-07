WWE return news on Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are scheduled to return to WWE soon, according to WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

Khan appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast earlier today to promote WrestleMania 37 Week and commented on the returns of the former RAW Women’s Champions, indicating that they will be returning in the near future.

Regarding Lynch, Khan noted that she will be “coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

Lynch has been out of action since right after retaining the title over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, due to her first pregnancy. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child together in December, a baby girl.

Rousey has been away from WWE since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, with Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Khan noted that she will be “coming back at a certain point in time” also, but no specifics were revealed.

Khan’s comments on Rousey could be a sign that she and the company have come to terms on a new contract as her original deal was scheduled to expire on April 10 of this year, in just a few days. Rousey took time off after WrestleMania 35 as she and husband Travis Browne wanted to expand their family, but there have been no updates on that front.

At one point both Lynch and Rousey were rumored or expected for WrestleMania 37, but all signs indicate that they will not be working the big two-night event this weekend, unless they’re booked for some sort of surprise appearance.