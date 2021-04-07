Tony Khan says Tyson’s appearance will have “real impact” on Dynamite

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, AEW’s Tony Khan said that tonight’s return of Mike Tyson will be “a big deal” and that “he’s going to have a real impact on Dynamite.”

Khan noted that Tyson left a huge impact last year at Double or Nothing and at the Dynamite that followed and now it was the time to bring him back in front of fans.

“The fans who have come to the shows in Jacksonville have added so much to AEW, and it’s important for me that our fans get to see him live. We’re excited to have Mike back,” Khan said.

Tyson is the second celebrity in as many months to show up on Dynamite following Shaq, who had a match last month on Dynamite. Khan described Shaq as the greatest celebrity wrestler of all time

“Backstage, I’ve never seen anyone come in and be more genuine, spend more time working on the craft for months, as well as paying respect to the wrestlers. This is one of the biggest stars in the world, and he came in to help us. He gave to the wrestling,” Khan continued.

In the same interview, Khan also said that they’re excited to have Wednesdays all for themselves starting next week and said that now there is more wrestling on TV every night of the week for fans to enjoy.

“We’d love to have all people check out Dynamite on Wednesdays, and we really want all fans to check out the show. That’s why we’re so open to working with other companies, which you’ve seen as we’ve agreed to collaborate with companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, Impact and the NWA,” he concluded.