Roman Reigns on How Long He Intends to Wrestle

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke to People to promote his WrestleMania 37 match against Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and indicated that he wants to wrestle for 15 more years.

The 35 year old Reigns recently started doing Y3T (Yoda 3 Training), which is a progressive exercise program popularized by bodybuilder Neil Hill. The regime focuses on switching weights and repetitions to create lean, dense muscle.

Reigns told People that he joined the workout program because he has his eye on the future.

“I told Neil when we first met over a year ago, that I want to grind it out for the next 15 years,” Reigns told People. “I want to maximize my potential for the next 15 years.

“I told him, ‘This is who I am, as a performer, as a talent, but I also am a father, I’m a husband. I wear all these different hats.’ And man, we’ve been on an unbelievable journey thus far.”

Reigns first got into pro wrestling in 2010.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his title in the Triple Threat with Edge and Bryan during Night Two of WrestleMania.