MSK wins the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships

MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One event saw Lee and Carter win a Triple Threat over The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) and Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza) to capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.

The finish saw MSK hit a double team on Gibson, allowing Lee to get the pin. NXT General Manager William Regal presented them with the titles after the match.

This is the first title reign for MSK. The titles were vacated back on March 23 after Danny Burch suffered a shoulder injury. He and Oney Lorcan won the titles back on August 26, 2020 after defeating Breezango.

Stay tuned for more from Takeover. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles. You're gonna want to see this on @USA_Network and simulcasting on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/C6q04WphRf — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021

No. 1 Trend in the United States = #NXTTakeOver This means the world, thank you. 🖤 💛 #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/cD9bnbIgjM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021

Can the Grizzled Young Veterans top MSK and Legado del Fantasma for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EmF258ei1u — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021