LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NXT “TAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER” NIGHT 1

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by former MMA fighter and ESPN personality Jimmy Smith. They hype tonight’s matches. Wee see NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and then footage of Raquel Gonzalez arriving earlier today with Dakota Kai. Sam sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT UK Title match. Sam sends us to Samoa Joe’s sitdown interview with Ciampa from earlier today. Ciampa says he’s in the best shape physically and mentally he’s ever been. He knows the match with WALTER will be physical but he likes that. Ciampa goes on about how prestigious the NXT UK Title is and they wrap the interview. We also get a Tale of the Tape for Ciampa vs. WALTER. We go to Joe’s sitdown interview with WALTER next. He says his reign looks nice on paper but he has to catch up on the 6 month hiatus from last year. WALTER isn’t sure what his next step will be if he loses the title tonight. We go back to Sam and Jimmy for more discussion.

Sports journalist Arash Markazi checks in via video and looks at WALTER’s title reign. Sam hypes Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark as we take a break. We get a look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels talking Takeover on WWE’s The Bump earlier today. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with LA Knight now. He’s confident about entering the Gauntlet Eliminator last, and then defeating Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title on Thursday night. Sam and Jimmy discuss the Gauntlet Eliminator now. They preview Kushida vs. Pete Dunne. Arash comes back in via video and talks about Kushida vs. Dunne, calling it the best technical match we’ll see tonight, and possibly all year.

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

Back from a break and Vic Joseph welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Mickie James. Out first comes Toni Storm to boos from the crowd. Zoey Stark is out next as Alicia Taylor does introductions for our Kickoff match of the night.

They size each other up as fans do dueling chants to start. They lock up and tangle into the ropes, going around the ring. They break and lock up again with Stark grounding Storm with a headlock. They break and go back & forth now, trading holds. Stark counters and holds Storm to the mat as the referee checks on them. The dueling chants start back up.

Storm runs over Stark and looks to mount some offense but Stark grabs her. Storm with back elbows but Stark comes back with a big right hand to the jaw, then a running uppercut in the corner. Stark get sent to the apron but fights back in, springboarding at Storm with a missile dropkick for a pop. Storm drops Stark out of the corner and drops her, unloading on the mat with strikes for a 1 count. Storm keeps Stark grounded now. Stark kicks out of another pin attempt. She tries to fight up to her feet but Storm takes her back down for a 2 count.

Storm stomps away while Stark is down in the corner now. Storm with a suplex for another 2 count. Storm with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring now. Stark kicks her away but Storm comes right back with a boot to the face. Stark rams Storm back into the corner. They trade strikes from the corner and Storm slaps Stark down. Storm unloads with more strikes in the corner now, having words with the referee. Storm with uppercuts. Stark fights back with chops. Stark kicks away in the corner now. Storm takes Stark down and mounts her with right hands as the referee warns her.

