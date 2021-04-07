Lars Sullivan to make first appearance since WWE departure

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to make his first post-WWE appearance in May.

The Wrestling Universe Store in Queens, New York has announced that The Freak will be appearing on Saturday, May 8 from 12-2pm. This will be Lars’ first public appearance since WWE quietly released him back in January.

Details on the signing appearance can be found at this link. Tickets for one photo-op are $20, tickets for one signed item are $20, or you can purchase a combo ticket for $30.

Lars also recently launched a Cameo account under his real name, Dylan Miley. He is taking video requests for $40 each, and Direct Messages for $9.99 each. He recently changed his Instagram handle to @larz_sully, and is taking bookings via dylanmileybookings@gmail.com.

As we’ve noted, Lars was quietly released in January some time. He no-showed WWE TV tapings shortly before his departure, and had other issues. You can click here for backstage details on Lars’ release, with comments from the man himself. It was noted back in late February that Sullivan was considering a possible run with a bare knuckle fighting promotion.

Stay tuned for more post-WWE updates on Lars. You can see a few of his recent Instagram videos below: