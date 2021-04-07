Bayley has no explanation why she’s not on the WrestleMania 37 card

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of UK-based TalkSPORT, former Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley couldn’t come up with an explanation why she’s not on the WrestleMania 37 card, adding that even is there was, she wouldn’t spoil it.

“But yeah, it’s okay, I’ll be here for a long time,” Bayley said, joking that she’ll just jump the barricade and create her own WrestleMania moment since they won’t give her one. “I’ll just steal it!”

Bayley, who along with Sasha Banks had a terrific year last year, noted that she tried pitching several scenarios but her efforts went nowhere despite other people pitching ideas was seemingly going through.

Bayley continued, revealing she pitched different ideas and was willing to work a non-title program leading up to the biggest event of the year.

“I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant – not more than a title – but was a little deeper than a title,” Bayley told McCarthy.

Bayley added that she’s happy that the women are still going to be represented on the show and is sure that the Raw and Smackdown Women’s title matches “are going to be killer.”