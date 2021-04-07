AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Dynamite will also feature a big trios main event, plus a TNT Title match with Darby Allin defending against JD Drake.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Mike Tyson appears

* Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against JD Drake

* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.