4/7/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with The Inner Circle arriving to the arena earlier in the day. The opening credits then roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens)

Page lays Bowens out with a boot to the face, and then slams Caster’s face into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Page stomps Caster down in the corner, and follows with a few chops and a clothesline. Page drops Caster with a fall-away slam, and then follows with a suplex. Page goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Caster comes back and takes Page to the corner, but Page comes back with a pump kick to the face. Page takes Caster down again and kicks him in the face. Page connects with a standing senton and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out and goes to the floor. Caster pulls Page to the outside, but Page keeps control of the match. Page drops Caster with a few shots, and then gets into Bowens’ face as Caster rolls back into the ring. Caster delivers a few shots to Page in the ring, but Page comes back with a springboard clothesline that sends Caster to the floor. Page takes Caster out with a dive, and they brawl on the floor for a bit. Caster slams Page into the barricade, but Page comes back and crotches Caster on the barricade. Page delivers a clothesline as Bowens grabs the boombox.

Page looks at Bowens, who drops the boombox. Page rolls Caster back into the ring and goes to wrap his legs around the ring post, but Caster pulls Page into it instead. Bowens slams Page into the barricade and rolls him back into the ring. Caster drops Page with a shot, and drops his knees into Page’s shoulder. Caster goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Caster applies a rear face-lock, but Page gets free and drops Caster with a few clotheslines. Page slams Caster to the mat, and then clotheslines him in the corner. Page drops Caster with an exploder suplex and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Page takes Caster to the apron and goes for the Deadeye, but Caster fights out. They exchange shots on the apron, and Page drops Caster with a side slam. Page goes up top, but Bowens distracts him. Caster climbs as well, and then drops Page with a superplex. Caster applies an arm hook. Page gets free, but Bowens throws the boombox in the ring. Page intercepts it, but Bowens tosses his chain to Caster. Caster hits Page with the chain and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out.

Caster goes up top for the Mic Drop, but Page dodges it. Page goes to the apron and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Bowens grabs his leg. Page kicks Bowens away and drops him with a moonsault. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat to Caster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and brings out Death Triangle. PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix make their way to the ring. Schiavone says PAC and Fenix will get their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship next week. Before they can talk, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, and Best Friends interrupt. Cassidy says it’s really nice to see them back in the ring again, and plays footage of his match against PAC at Revolution 2020. PAC says he knows why they are out here, and it’s because they want a shot at the next AEW World Tag Team Champions. PAC says they have a lot of work to do and are far from worthy. Trent says they know they have to work their way back up, and tells them to calm down. Trent says the boys are back in town, and they have an alien with them now.

Chris Jericho’s music hits, and Le Champion leads The Inner Circle to the ring. Jericho says the crowd sounds great and they have a lot to say after the commercial break.

Back from the break, Jericho says the Inner Circle is back in black. He says they were beaten down by The Pineapple, and Sammy Guevara corrects him to say Pinnacle. He says the beating made them realize they were wrong, and they hurt a lot of people. He says they apologize, and says they were caused by MJF. He calls MJF “My Jerkoff Friend” and says he may not be very smart in chemistry, but he is in professional wrestling. He says he brought MJF into the Inner Circle to keep him under his thumb. Jericho says MJF is still only 25 years old, and he wants to be better than everyone now. Jericho tells MJF to be better than guys like Peter Avalon and Michael Nakazawa now, and definitely be better than the scarves he wears all the time. Jericho says MJF is not as good as he thinks he is. Jericho says MJF is a “Max” for himself and he will never be better than him. Jericho says MJF has aligned himself with the new guys, and he doesn’t really know who they are. He insults Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, and says he can’t ever tell them apart. He says Shawn Spears’ decision to join MJF is just about as stupid as having a blonde mohawk in 2021. He says Wardlow is so stupid that he has to strip naked to count to 21. Jericho says on May 5th, it will be The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle in a Blood and Guts Match. Jericho says the worst is yet to come for The Pinnacle.

Dasha Gonzalez interviews Christian Cage. Cage says he feels like last week was the culmination of an entire year of grinding to get back into the ring. He says Frankie Kazarian pushed him so far that his lungs were on fire, and he loved every second of it. Cage says he makes wrestlers level up, but Taz interrupts. Taz says Cage was away for a long time, and he has a team of men that can help him. He offers Cage a spot in Team Taz and says they can help each other. Taz tells Cage to take his time to make his decision.

Match #2 – Godzilla vs. Kong Match: Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy take advantage and send Bronson and Boulder to the outside. Jungle Boy goes for dives, but gets caught on the last one. Luchasaurus delivers the dive and takes out Boulder and Bronson. Luchasaurus gets Boulder into the ring, but Boulder backs him into the corner. Bronson tags in and smashes Luchasaurus in the corner. Boulder tags back in, but Luchasaurus knees him in the face. Jungle Boy tags in, but Boulder catches him. Luchasaurus goes for a cross-body, but Boulder slams Jungle Boy into him and then power bombs Jungle Boy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Boulder drops Jungle Boy with a back body drop. Bronson tags in and stomps Jungle Boy in the corner. Jungle Boy kicks Bronson in the face and Boulder tags in. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus, who kicks Boulder in the face and slams Bronson into Boulder. Luchasaurus drops Bronson with a German suplex, and then drops Boulder as well. Luchasaurus goes for a double choke slam, but they fight out. Luchasaurus delivers kicks and goes up top. Boulder cuts him off and delivers a headbutt. Boulder drops Luchasaurus with a superplex and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy breaks it up with a dive. Jungle Boy drops Bronson with a springboard DDT and Luchasaurus slams Boulder to the mat. Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Bronson slams Jungle Boy onto Luchasaurus. Boulder and Bronson double cannonball Luchasaurus in the corner and Boulder goes for the cover, but Luchasaurus kicks out. Bear Country go for the splash, but Jungle Boy comes back with a dropkick. Boulder kicks Luchasaurus, but Jungle Boy comes in with a clothesline. Luchasaurus clotheslines Boulder to the floor, and then choke slams Bronson. Luchasaurus connects with a standing moonsault on Bronson and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jurassic Express

QT Marshall cuts a promo. He says since his friendship with Cody Rhodes began, all he has ever done it work for Rhodes. Marshall says Rhodes finally figured it out after he had to hide behind Ted DiBiase, Jr. and face paint. He says he is not worried out other people’s success, and hypes up Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, and Anthony Ogogo. Marshall says The Factory is now his, and Comoroto splashes paint on the wall.

Tony Schiavone introduces Sting, who comes to the stage. Jake Roberts interrupts and says this is how it goes. Sting starts, he and Lance Archer interrupt, and then Sting says nothing and does nothing. Archer comes out and says he is one sick son of a bitch. He says he is tired of the agenda in AEW. He says the world is going to pay attention to him, and so is Sting. Sting snatches the microphone and says now it’s his time. Sting says he is in full agreement with Archer. He says Archer is a main event guys, but just disappears. Sting insults Roberts and tells him to help Archer. Sting says Archer is a main event guy, and Roberts needs to help him channel his energy. Sting tells Archer to make it showtime, because he has it in him and tells him to do it. Archer and Roberts leave the stage, as Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky look on and laugh.

Team Taz is backstage, and Ricky Starks says they should hear from Brian Cage since he won the match for their team on last night’s Dark. Taz tells Starks to stop instigating things, and says they need to be smart in going after Christian Cage.

Match #3 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) (w/Sting) vs. JD Drake (w/Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth)

They lock up and Allin applies a side headlock. Drake shoves him away, but Allin sends him to the corner. Drake comes back with a chop that sends Allin to the floor. Allin comes back and slaps Drake in the face. Allin dropkicks Drake and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Allin goes up top, but Nemeth distracts him. Allin goes for a dive, but Drake counters with a shoulder tackle. Sting goes after Nemeth, but Drake connects with a senton in the ring. Sting backs Nemeth all the way out of the stadium as Drake delivers chops in the ring. Drake drops a knee to the back of Allin’s head and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Drake slams Allin to the mat and drops another knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Drake is still in control. He takes Allin to the outside and goes for the cannonball senton, but Allin moves and Drake hits the barricade. Allin takes Drake and Bononi out with a dive and rolls back into the ring. Drake gets back into the ring, as well, and Allin climbs up top. Drake cuts him off and hangs him in the corner. Drake delivers a few clubbing shots to the chest and connects with a cannonball senton. Drake connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Drake goes back up top and goes for a moonsault, but Allin dodges it. Allin goes up top, but Drake cuts him off again. They exchange slaps, and then Allin bits Drake’s fingers. Allin drops Drake with the avalanche Code Red, and then hits the Coffin Drop for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

-After the match, Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, and The Bunny attack Allin. They go to put him through the announce table, but Sting and The Dark Order rush out for the save. Tay Conti attacks The Bunny before their match.

The video package for the Trios Tag Team Match main event is shown.

Alex Marvez is with Chris Jericho backstage. The Pinnacle attacks Jericho from behind and bring him to the ring. They beat him down in the ring, as the rest of The Inner Circle have been locked in their own dressing room. They break through the door as the beat down of Jericho continues. Wardlow goes for a power bomb through a table, but Mike Tyson interrupts. Tyson gets into the ring and delivers body shots to Shawn Spears. He delivers a fury of shots as the Pinnacle pulls Spears out of the ring. The rest of the Inner Circle finally rush the ring as The Pinnacle escape into the stands. Jericho and Tyson shake hands and share a hug in the ring.

Tony Schiavone sat down with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Reba earlier in the day. Baker tells Tony Khan to give the people what they want, a title match for The Doctor. She says the ranking system sucks and shouldn’t be based off wins and losses, but off of star power and television ratings. She says she is going to fix the broken system and climb her way up the standings.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Tay Conti (w/Hikaru Shida and The Dark Order) vs. The Bunny (w/Matt Hardy, The Butcher, and The Blade)

They brawl from the start and Bunny gains the advantage with shots to the back. Bunny slams Conti into the turnbuckle a few times, but Conti comes back with an exploder suplex. Conti kicks Bunny in the face in the corner and sends her to the floor. Conti goes for a kick, but Bunny trips her on the apron. Bunny suplexes Conti on the floor and dropkicks her into the barricade. Bunny slams Conti into the ring apron as the show heads to a commercial.