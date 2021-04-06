WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final red brand build on The Road to WrestleMania 37, drew an average of 1.701 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is in line with last week’s 1.701 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.759 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.733 million), the second hour drew 1.723 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.697 million) and the final hour drew 1.622 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.673 million).

RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #8 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report, Last Word, The Ingraham Angle, All In, and FOX News Primetime. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.139 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.52, down from last week’s #1 ranked 0.56. This is the second week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes two weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball.

This is the twelfth week where RAW had no football competition, and the second since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which puts them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

This week’s RAW viewership tied with last week’s show for the lowest of the year, but went up against the NCAA finals on network TV. This week’s 18-49 key demo rating was tied with the January 25 episode as the lowest of the year.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 20% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 26% from the same week in 2020, but that was the post-WrestleMania 36 episode.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 4.717 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.549 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.024 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.249 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Superman & Lois drew 538,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The 8:30 airing of NCAA basketball on CBS drew 6.212 million viewers while the 9:20 NCAA airing on CBS drew a whopping 16.922 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for last night’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode