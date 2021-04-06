WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing inductees for 2021 announced

WWE has announced the Legacy Wing inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The following stars were announced during tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony:

* Dick The Bruiser

* Pez Whatley

* Buzz Sawyer

* Ethel Johnson

* Paul Boesch

You can click here for the 2020 Legacy Wing inductees that were announced earlier tonight.

WWE first introduced the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame in 2016. Inductees into this wing are from various eras of pro wrestling, going back to the early 20th century.

Stay tuned for more.