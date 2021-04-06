WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing inductees for 2020 announced

WWE has announced the Legacy Wing inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

WWE first introduced the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame in 2016. Inductees into this wing are from various eras of pro wrestling, going back to the early 20th century. The following stars were announced during tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony:

* Ray “The Crippler” Stevens

* Brickhouse Brown

* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams

* Baron Michele Leone

* Gary Hart

Stay tuned for 2021 Legacy Wing inductees.