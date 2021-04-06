Notes on Andrade, Matt Cardona, Ronda Rousey, and a wrestling death

– During an interview with ITRWrestling.com former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) talked about how he wasn’t allowed to do a baseball slide because Ronda Rousey was doing one on the same night…

“One time I was told — I was having a match before RAW, Main Event, or Superstars, or whatever it’s called. And my producer told me I couldn’t do a baseball slide to the floor because Ronda Rousey was doing it like two hours later on RAW. I can understand if you’re saying I can’t put Mike Kanellis through the announce table on Main Event. OK I get it. But I can’t do a baseball slide?! We’re talking about a baseball slide here! Because Ronda Rousey is doing a baseball slide? You think anybody is thinking in the arena, ‘Oh, Zack Ryder did that baseball slide two hours ago’? Like, come on!” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

– Former WWE Superstar Andrade has started up his own line of official “El Idolo Andrade” merchandise at Pro Wrestling Tees. You can see his announcement on the new apparel below. So, it appears “El Idolo Andrade” will be his ring name for the time being.

As noted, the former NXT and WWE US champion was released from WWE last month. Andrade recently said he’s interested in multiple companies and teased signing a new contract last week.

– Reports indicate that Jack Veneno, former NWA champion and Dominican 🇩🇴 icon has sadly passed away at the age of 78 after a long illness and due to cancer complications.