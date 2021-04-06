CM Punk weighs in on Jericho appearing on the WWE Network with Steve Austin

TMZ caught up with CM Punk who asked him about the recent announcement of Chris Jericho appearing on the WWE Network for an interview with Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions series.

Punk said that it is certainly interesting for sure and he understands the buzz surrounding the announcement but he doesn’t think Austin will ask Jericho the tough questions and it will be more “soft ball” questions instead.

“Maybe I’ll give it a shot and I’ll watch it,” Punk said, adding that he doesn’t think they should ask the tough questions and it should be a feel-good interview where they discuss the past and a bit of AEW as well but the most hardcore questions that fans want to know will probably not be asked.

Quizzed over if he was surprised that an agreement was reached to make this happen, Punk said, “You know, honestly, my immediate reaction and opinion about it…I think it shows that Vince McMahon is not afraid of AEW at all,” Punk said. “Because if he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen.” He continued saying that both companies need the eyeballs right now and praised both for getting it done.

Asked if we’ll see him in a cage or in a wrestling ring again, Punk noted that he’s 42 and probably past the age of getting in a cage for an MMA fight. He said he’s busy doing TV and movies right now but “never say never.”