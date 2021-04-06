Al Snow starts new clothing brand for wrestling fans

Former WWE, ECW and Impact Wrestling star Al Snow has launched a new clothing line called the Powerbomb Apparel Company.

Snow, who currently owns OVW, has partnered with Dave Herro (host of PWR on Fite), Bryan Kennison (OVW) and Steven Johnson (OVW) to launch the new brand. They are now taking pre-orders on their website, wearepowerbomb.com. Shipping is scheduled to begin in early May.

It was noted that Powerbomb, as a brand, will focus on being a brand by fans, for fans. The press release mentioned that fandom unites us and Powerbomb looks to celebrate that.

“It’s important to remember we’re all fans, otherwise we wouldn’t be here,” said co-owner Snow. “Professional wrestling is special and that should be celebrated. Being a fan shows something reached you and that’s a good thing.”

Powerbomb plans to release shirts in the near future that will feature a specific theme, and a portion of those proceeds will go to charity.

“I firmly believe we have to be a company that does something,” co-owner Kennison said. “Hopefully every month we can have a new shirt design and a new charity to donate to.”

Snow is also the co-founder of the “Collar X Elbow” clothing brand.

We are alive! Head to the website now so you can get out there and POWERBOMB!https://t.co/SRniH99NIJ pic.twitter.com/FDI8iEy6pq — WeArePowerbomb (@WeArePowerbomb) April 5, 2021