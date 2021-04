4/6/21 AEW Dark Results

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) defeated Chandler Hopkins, Jake St. Patrick, and Sage Scott

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Team Taz (Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks) defeated Brick Aldridge, Hayden Backlund, and Justin Law

3. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defeated Dean Alexander and Rex Lawless

4. Ryan Nemeth defeated Fuego Del Sol

5. The Butcher defeated Jon Cruz

6. Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo) defeated Jazmin Allure and Vertvixen

7. KiLynn King and Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski and Vipress

8. JD Drake defeated Baron Black

9. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Aaron Frye and KC Navarro

10. Matt Sydal defeated Mike Magnum

11. Matt Hardy defeated Vary Morales

12. Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)