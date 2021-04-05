Xavier Woods to host new WWE/G4 video game competition series this fall

WWE and G4 today announced they are partnering for a video game competition series premiering on G4 this fall. The program will be hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, G4’s first-announced on-air talent, and will pit some of the biggest content creators in gaming against each other, playing some of the most popular video games to settle scores.

“Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn’t be more excited for the chance to have my own show,” said Woods. “Not only will I host, but I’ll also have a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef.”

“This partnership combines WWE’s sports-entertainment and G4’s competitive entertainment to bring a truly unique offering only these brands can offer,” said Brian Terwilliger, VP of Programming and Creative Strategy for G4. “The format of the show, along with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed’s electric presence on-screen, will make it appealing for gamers, WWE fans, and those new to both as well.”

Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media, added, “Xavier Woods has become a household name for WWE fans and gamers alike, and he is the perfect fit to headline our new series with G4. From console and mobile games to WWE’s successful UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, WWE’s influence on gaming is stronger than ever, and having our own gaming series on G4 is the next step in the evolution of the company’s gaming strategy.”

WWE will serve as an Executive Producer for the program. As part of the joint partnership, G4 and WWE will take the program to market together.