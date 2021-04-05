WWE Superstars back on Cameo for limited time

Several WWE Superstars have been put back on Cameo doing limited number of videos during WrestleMania Week…for a lot of money!

Cameo was one of the services which WWE ordered its Superstars to stop doing business with last year. Individuals were using their WWE name to promote themselves and the company did not like that and ordered a stop on the practice.

Now, Superstars such as Big E, Kofi Kingston, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, Apollo Crews, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and many others are back on the service with 15 bookings each, with prices ranging from $200 to $500.

Randy Orton and Shane McMahon are the most expensive ones with $500 each while Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and Alexa Bliss follow with $400 per video.

If you would like a personalized video from any of the available stars, go to Cameo.com to book yours.