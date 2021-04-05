WWE confirms Titus O’Neil as Warrior Award recipient

WWE has confirmed that Titus O’Neil will receive the Warrior Award as a part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

The news was announced today by WWE and the Tampa Bay Times. Titus is being honored for his work in the Tampa community, and with the Bullard Family Foundation.

The 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air tomorrow night on the USA Network. Titus joins the following stars in the 2020 Class – JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash), and William Shatner (Celebrity Wing).

Below is the full announcement on Titus receiving the Warrior Award, along with comments from WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon: