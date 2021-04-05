WWE announces TakeOver press conference for Tuesday

A WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” press conference has been announced for Tuesday morning at 11am ET.

The Global Press Conference will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and all WWE social media platforms.

Wade Barrett will host the press event. NXT Champion Finn Balor, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT Cruiserweight Champions Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin, Karrion Kross, Raquel Gonzalez, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tommaso Ciampa have been announced to appear for media questions.

Join us as we will have full coverage of the Takeover Global Press Conference tomorrow morning. We will then have full coverage of Takeover Night One and Takeover Night Two later this week.

