During a press conference, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay had a message for CM Punk:

“Well now I have the biggest prize in pro wrestling. So if you really are wanting to prove to yourself that you’re the best in the world, well in my opinion, you were probably the best of a bad bunch, come over to here and come take this (Ospreay points to the IWGP World Heavyweight Title) because no one’s going to be able to take this from me.”