Wesley Blake & Sara Lee Baby Gender Reveal

WWE SmackDown star Wesley Blake took to Twitter last December to announce that he and his wife, former NXT star Sara Lee are expecting a child this summer.

Blake recently announced the baby’s gender by writing the following:

🐰 Happy Easter 🙏🏻❤️

Today, the Easter bunny hid eggs, baskets and gave us great news.

Our 3rd baby will be…… a BOY 💙@SaraAnn_Lee pic.twitter.com/l93Ue5Ooxi — Wesley Blake (@TheWWEBlake) April 4, 2021

This will be their third child. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Blake was notably known as being in a tag team with Buddy Murphy in NXT as they were former NXT Tag Team Champions & formerly as a member as the Forgotten Sons with Jaxson Ryker & Steve Cutler before being abruptly disbanded. Himself & Cutler aligned themselves with King Corbin before Cutler was released by the WWE; Blake is still listed as a member of the Smackdown roster.

Sara Lee was the female winner of the 6th season of Tough Enough. She was in NXT from 2015 to 2016.