Ozzy Osbourne joining the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame

The popular British singer Ozzy Osbourne is joining the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

The 72-year-old did not appear at the ceremony live in person but recorded a video message accepting the honor. The ceremony for the 2021 class was recorded on Thursday.

Osbourne has a long history with WWE, one that dates back all the way to 1986 where he made his first appearance at WrestleMania 2. On that pay-per-view, he accompanied Lou Albano and The British Bulldogs to their match against Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine.

He also sang at a Smackdown in 2007 and two years later he and his wife Sharon were the guest hosts of Monday Night Raw in Worcester, Massachusetts.

William Shatner was the other celebrity inductee in the 2020 class. Just like Osbourne, he did not appear live at the ceremony.

The 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame ceremonies will air tomorrow on the WWE Network in one broadcast. Unlike previous years, there were no inductors and speeches were limited to a few minutes only.