Notes on Matt Hardy and Teddy Long

– When a fan recently asked Matt Hardy if he’s planning to team up with Jeff again, he said he’d like it to happen as they both want to end their careers as a tag-team. Of course, Matt currently works for AEW and Jeff is in WWE. Hardy said,

“Yes, I think so. I feel pretty good about stating we’d both like to end our careers like we started, together as a tag team.”

– During his appearance on WINCLY, Teddy Long revealed that he was told that he was “too old” to work for AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t really get the chance to watch much AEW. They told me… I got word that I was too old to be over there [laughs]. If you take a look at that [AEW product], I don’t know how they could say that. But I’m just saying what I’m saying. Again, that’s what I was told [by AEW]. I basically try to devote all my time to SWE.