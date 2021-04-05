News on the awkward Riddle/Asuka segment at Raw

WWE United States Champion Riddle reportedly forgot his lines during the March 29 backstage RAW segment with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, according to Fightful Select.

The awkward segment saw Riddle apparently forget his line, then ride away on his scooter. Word now is that the original plans called for Riddle to talk about everything from Mt. Fuji to underground robot fighting in Japan.

Asuka did not miss a beat with her role in the segment, and was praised backstage for her reaction to the on-the-fly change by Riddle.

Riddle also gained some particularly high praise backstage. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly found the situation hilarious and was happy with how the segment turned out, especially since it didn’t really affect anything significant on the show.

