LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with Tom Phillips welcoming us to the show. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. He hits the ring and we see what happened at the end of last week’s show with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and King Baron Corbin. Drew stands tall as more pyro goes off in the ring.

McIntyre takes the mic and warns him that the match is happening at WrestleMania, and they will rip each other to shreds. He talks about their similar journeys but what’s different is how Drew is willing to sacrifice and has sacrificed. Drew goes on and says you can’t beat a man who will sacrifice everything. He plans to run through Corbin tonight and then take back the WWE Title at WrestleMania… the music interrupts and out comes The Hurt Business – Lashley with MVP.

Lashley asks if Drew is done yet and says everyone is tired of hearing him talk about last year’s WrestleMania. He says Drew was a great champion but his time is over. Lashley says everyone in the back has been afraid of Drew but he saw that shift last week, and he felt Drew fade out in The Hurt Lock. They continue to have words and Lashley mentions his match against Cedric Alexander tonight. Drew wants to get the fight done now, no waiting until WrestleMania. They have more words but MVP interrupts and says that’s not how it works, they’re waiting until WrestleMania.

The yelling back & forth continues with The Hurt Business on the stage. MVP says Drew is doing a lot of tough talk considering he might not make it to WrestleMania. The music hits and out comes Corbin, also in street clothes. Corbin agrees that Drew might not make it to Saturday. He started something last week and he’s going to finish it tonight. Corbin goes on and says he will whip Drew’s punk ass tonight. Corbin’s music starts back up as Drew stares them all down from the ring. Lashley raises the WWE Title up on the ramp.

– We get a replay of how AJ Styles and Omos took out RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day last week. AJ vs. Xavier Woods in a rematch will happen tonight. We go to commercial.

– Still to come, Asuka and Rhea Ripley team up to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

– Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are backstage talking when Riddle walks up. They talk about their matches at WrestleMania 37. Woods mentions Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali later tonight. There were several marijuana-related references from all three Superstars. Riddle heads off and The New Day’s music hits.

Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. Out next is AJ Styles with Omos. This is a rematch from last week, which Woods won by DQ.

Woods and AJ have some words as they size each other up. They go to lock up but AJ rocks Woods into the corner, beating him down. AJ with a big hip toss. Woods fights back but AJ rolls him into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Kofi takes the mic and talks some trash at Omos, then throws the mic at him. It just angers the big man.

Styles yells out at Kofi now, distracted. Omos is on the apron, distracting the referee. Woods takes advantage of the distraction and rolls AJ up for the pin to win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, The New Day celebrates at ringside with the titles as we go to replays. Omos and AJ look on from the ring.

– We see a white Bugatti arrive in the backstage arena. Rapper Bad Bunny hops out with Damian Priest.

– Braun Strowman is also shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for WrestleMania 37, which is just 5 days away.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Elias and Jaxson Ryker vs. Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman as the pyro goes off. The Steel Cage is around the ring as the announcers send us to a video package for the Strowman vs. Shane McMahon cage match at WrestleMania 37. Braun takes the mic and talks about being bullied his whole life, over his appearance by guys like Shane. Braun goes on and warns that Shane does not know what he’s gotten himself into. Braun says Shane can run his mouth all he wants but when he steps into the cage, the running stops. Braun isn’t going to just whoop Shane’s ass for himself, he’s going to whoop it for everyone who’s been told they won’t be anything in life. Braun gets hyped up and says Shane is leaving WrestleMania in a body bag after he gets these hands.

Shane’s music interrupts and out he comes. Shane taunts Strowman for getting so upset. He goes on and says he’s not just any man, he’s a McMahon, and he will outwit Braun at WrestleMania and the next morning Braun will admit to himself that he is stupid. The music hits and out comes Elias and Jaxson Ryker for the Handicap Match. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the Steel Cage is gone. Ryker and Elias stalk Braun as the bell hits. Ryker attacks first but Braun fights. Elias joins in but Braun decks him. Braun then unloads on Ryker and sends him to the floor with one arm. Braun unloads on Elias in the corner now with big right hands.

Shane watches from the stage as Braun scoops Elias for the powerslam but Ryker makes the save. Ryker holds Braun while Elias nails the jumping knee. Braun gets double teamed now as Shane smiles. They hit a double back suplex and then stomp away on Braun. Elias works Braun over on the mat. Ryker goes up and hits a big diving headbutt. Ryker keeps Braun down now as Elias goes to the top and hits the flying elbow drop. Braun still kicks out at 2.

Shane comes walking to the ring now, taking his jacket off. Braun continues to get double teamed in the middle of the ring. Braun slowly fights up and knocks both opponents away. Shane is running back up the ramp now as Braun stares him down. Braun hits a big running splash on both challengers in the apron. Braun clubs Elias and then hits the powerslam on Ryker. Braun then powerslams Elias and pins them both at the same time for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall and points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as Shane looks on from the stage.

– Kevin Patrick stops The Miz and John Morrison backstage. They’re carrying paint cans. They go on about being great artists, in music and painting apparently. They approach Bad Bunny’s white $3.6 million Bugatti in the back. Morrison asks if Miz is serious. Miz spots a scratch and says this is matching paint. They start panting “HEY HEY HOP HOP” on the hood in red paint. The painting continues all over Bunny’s Bugatti. Miz also puts his fingerprints all over the car. They call it a beautiful masterpiece, then walk away. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bad Bunny is furious at the sight of his Bugatti. The Miz and John Morrison suddenly attack from behind and beat him up. They then toss him on top of another car. Miz manhandles Bunny some on the ground until WWE officials rush up and send them running. Damian Priest also checks on Bunny and he’s not happy. Adam Pearce calls for a medic but Bunny tells someone he’s OK.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Asuka poses in the corner and the pyro goes off. We see video from earlier today of Rhea Ripley warming up in the back when Sarah Schreiber approached for comments. Ripley was confident about ripping the champs apart tonight, and then facing Asuka on Sunday. Out next comes Ripley to the ring as Asuka looks on. Tom confirms Ash Costello will perform Rhea’s “Brutality” song at WrestleMania. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mike Rome does the introductions as the WWE Women’s Tag Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are out for this non-title match. Reginald comes out with Jax. Tom confirms a five-team Tag Team Turmoil Match for Night One of WrestleMania. The winners will challenge Jax and Baszler on Night Two. Baszler and Asuka start this match off now.

Asuka and Baszler tangle and go at it. They trade shots and Asuka gets the upperhand, keeping Baszler grounded and staring Jax down. Ripley and Asuka have some miscommunication as Baszler rocks Asuka and in comes Ripley. Ripley and Baszler trade holds. Ripley overpowers and sends Baszler into the apron. Jax tags in and faces off with Ripley, who is all smiles. They have words and go at it. Ripley unloads and Jax takes it. Ripley can’t pick her up. Jax scoops Ripley. They tangle and Asuka tags in after some words with her partner. Asuka blocks a Samoan Drop, then kicks Jax. Asuka with the Octopus submission on Jax now, staring down Ripley. Jax gets free and levels Asuka for a 2 count.

Jax works Asuka around the ring now. Jax misses a corner splash, allowing Asuka to rock her. Baszler and Ripley tag in. Ripley gets the upperhand and grabs Reginald by his hair but Baszler kicks her knee out from behind. Jax brings Ripley out and rams her into the edge of the apron as the referee counts. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler is in control of Ripley. Jax tags in and keeps her down for a 2 count. Baszler tags back in with big strikes too the gut in the corner. Baszler with a big kick to the back for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Ripley with a heel hook attempt now. Ripley fights and Baszler drops several elbows. Jax tags back in and keeps working on the knee and leg of Ripley. Ripley fights from the apron but Jax nails a leg drop to the hurt knee. Jax grounds Ripley in the middle of the ring now.

Ripley fights free and nails a big kick to the head of Jax. Ripley crawls for the tag and in comes Asuka, with Baszler. Asuka unloads with Hip Attacks to both of the champions. Baszler runs into a big kick, then a German suplex. Asuka with the sliding knee to Baszler for a close 2 count. Asuka goes to the top but Ripley gets on the apron and shoves Asuka to the floor as fans boo.

Ripley goes to the floor and drops Asuka face-first into the floor, then rolls her into the ring. Baszler immediately levels Asuka with a running knee to the face, and then covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, the champs stand tall as Jax’s music hits. Ripley taunts Asuka from ringside as we go to replays. Asuka recovers in the ring while her WrestleMania opponent continues talking trash from ringside.

– We see what happened last week with MVP and Bobby Lashley kicking Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of The Hurt Business. Cedric approaches MVP backstage and ends up grabbing him by his collar as Shelton also approaches. Cedric has some harsh words and a warning for MVP, saying he may not beat Lashley tonight but he will leave him something to remember him by. Cedric can’t wait to see Drew McIntyre kick Lashley’s teeth in at WrestleMania and expose MVP for the crippled fraud he is. Cedric walks off. Shelton straightens MVP’s jacket and tells him to stay his crippled ass out of the way. Sarah Schreiber walks up and ask if MVP is now worried about Lashley’s match tonight. MVP is never worried about Lashley but he’s bothered by the ungrateful attitude he saw from Shelton and Cedric. He goes on and takes credit for them being relevant again and getting a bump to first class. Lashley walks up and asks what happened but MVP downplays it. Lashley says he’s going to break Cedric’s ass in half. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened in the women’s tag team match. Sarah Schreiber approaches Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler backstage and asks about WrestleMania. They are confident. Lana and Naomi appears, then Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, then Natalya and Tamina Snuka, and finally The Riott Squad. Billie Kay appears next and says Carmella is reviewing her resume. Jax says they don’t have time for all this. She storms off with Reginald and Baszler as the other teams argue.

Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP for this non-title match. We get a video package for the WrestleMania 37 feud between Drew McIntyre and Lashley. More pyro goes off as Lashley stands tall in the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the two-night WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. We go back to the ring and Cedric Alexander is out with Shelton Benjamin. MVP is on commentary. Before the bell can ring, Shelton and Cedric attack Lashley and double team him. MVP is not worried at all it seems.

Lashley fights back and decks Cedric, then tosses Shelton over the top rope to the floor. The bell rings and Lashley stalks Cedric. Cedric goes behind but Lashley scoops him and slams him with ease. Lashley unloads in the corner now as the referee warns him. Lashley with a big neckbreaker as Shelton cheers Cedric on. Lashley launches Cedric across the ring, and again. Lashley tosses Cedric to the floor now in front of Shelton. The referee counts.

Lashley chases Cedric back in and Cedric goes to work on him but Lashley quickly turns it around. Lashley has some words with Shelton. Lashley turns back around and hits a big running shoulder thrust to Cedric in the corner. Lashley with a big vertical suplex in the middle of the ring now. Lashley keeps control and tosses Cedric back out of the ring to the feet of Benjamin. Lashley follows and the referee counts. Lashley scoops Cedric on his shoulders and then runs him into the ring post. Cedric goes down as Shelton looks on. We go to commercial with fans booing Lashley.

