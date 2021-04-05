Ash Costello to perform Rhea Ripley’s theme at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley is set to have her entrance theme performed live at WrestleMania 37 this coming Sunday night.

Singer Ash Costello took to Instagram today and revealed that she will be performing her “Brutality” single as Ripley enters the ring to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka during Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

“By overwhelming demand, I am so excited to announce that I will be performing #Brutality LIVE for the most bad ass @rhearipley_wwe at #wrestlemania37 !,” Costello wrote. “I am honored to sing in support of such a genuine and strong woman! and as a wrestling fan, excited to a part of something I love. YOUR support made this dream a reality. Now this is all of our moment together. #wwe #wweraw #nxt #nxttakeover #wrestlemania #wrestlemania37 #metal #metalhead #rocknroll #badasswomen”

There’s no word yet on other special Superstar entrances at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.

Costello and Ripley got together back in April 2019 for a video on the WWE Facebook page. You can see that chat below, along with Costello’s new Instagram post on WrestleMania 37: