WWE’s AJ Styles Congratulates Will Ospreay on his NJPW Title Victories

AJ Styles has some high praise for the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion that was crowned at NJPW Sakura Genesis. Styles took to Twitter on Sunday to react to Will Ospreay’s title win at the New Japan show, congratulating Ospreay.

Styles wrote: “It’s was like I was looking into the mirror. Congratulations to the New IWGP Champion.”

Ospreay replied to the tweet as you can see below: