The Boogeyman wants a comeback?

It appears that The Boogeyman would like another run in the WWE ring.

The former WWE Superstar called out Vince McMahon on social media this afternoon.

The Boogeyman shared a video of himself exercising with the caption, “GIVE ME THE BALL VINCE #WWELEGEND

His most recent sporadic WWE appearance was in January, where he appeared on the RAW Legends Night special.

As noted in August 2020 on The Ryback Show, he revealed that he was still under the Legend’s Contract. The Boogeyman was last a full-time WWE talent in 2009.

Below is the video: