Reviews: WWE Superstar Handbook, 316 Facts About “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

by Alan Wojcik

Do you have a future WWE superstar in your home who also is learning to read? What better way to get them into learning how to read then to buy a new book called WWE SUPERSTAR HANDBOOK: THE ESSENTIAL FACTS AND STATS ON MORE THAN 300 WWE SUPERSTARS (DK Publishing, 207pp, $14.99 US) written by Jake Black.

Think of it as a smaller version of the WWE Encyclopedia which was released last year as volume 4. Each superstar in the book gets a full color photo, height, weight, hometown, signature move and rivals. Everyone gets to learn about the legends like Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Bobby Heenan, the Undertaker, Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair. Superstars who never graced the WWF/WWE are also here like Magnum TA, NXT: UK GM Johnny Saint among others. Of course we also have the current stars of Raw, Smackdown, NXT, NXT:UK and 205 Live. Even Byron Saxton is in the book!

It is a colorful layout and very easy to follow. Even adults will want to add it their book collection. Thanks to DK Publishing’s Kristen Fisher for again granting me a review copy of a great book. For other releases check out www.DK.com

—–

Are you or someone you know a fan of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WHAT!?) The WWE Hall of Fame member (WHAT??) Creator of the Stone Cold Podcast (WHAT!?) Maker of his own IPA (WHAT!?) Why am I typing WHAT several times (WHAT!!) If you know the answer then I have a book for you to enjoy. It’s simply called AUSTIN 3:16; 316 FACTS AND STORIES ABOUT “STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN (ECW PRESS, 323pp $11.95 US)

The book is written by Michael McAvennie who has done previous work for WWE so he knows the subject matter plus he had full use of the WWE Archives, WWE Network, Encyclopedia and other venues to create a fun read. Each fact (and yes there are 316 of them) also has a “chapter” marker which is a promo from Austin’s time in WCW, ECW and WWE.

Some of the interesting and shocking facts I can share since online social media platforms include: the beer brand of choice for Austin in the Attitude Era, the biggest number of beers consumed at a WWE live event, where the “Stone Cold” name came from (plus a list of alternate options from WWF creative 1996) and where the “WHAT” chant even came from. Also covered are thoughts on other WWE Hall of Famer members and superstars like Undertaker, the Rock, Triple H, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and of course Vince McMahon.

The best part is it is pocket sized paperback form so you can take it to the beach and drink your Austin IPA while you enjoy this book. Thanks to Susannah Ames of ECW Press for the chance to review this fun book. It can be bought at your local bookstore and online retailers including www.ECWPress.com

Alan Wojcik’s social media information is www.Twitter.com/MyNameIsWojcik and www.Facebook.com/KayfabeWrestlingRadio