Notes on Mustafa Ali and Charlotte Flair

– During a recent interview with the Metro, Mustafa Ali revealed that he thought he was going to be facing Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 37 but of course plans have changed. He said “The story was presented and I really thought that was the direction we might be going for in this year’s WrestleMania. Again, like I said, things change and other things take priority sometimes. We almost got to it, so I will try to get to it again. There’s so much real emotion that I can just bring up and bring out in promos leading to that match. When we do do it, I hope we’re allowed to do it right because I feel like it’d be one hell of a story.”

– Jimmy Korderas during a recent interview on Charlotte Flair missing Wrestlemania:

It’s a huge loss because in that women’s division, you can make the argument that she is the pinnacle of that division,” Korderas noted. “Obviously, the women’s division in WWE, on the top end, is very good. It’s one of those situations. It’s something you’re dealing with, this pandemic, this illness. It’s not like, ‘okay, 14 days and we’re ready to go!’ You don’t know. It’s such a question mark. Is she ready to go for the tapings? Maybe not but you can always, last minute, insert her and make it a big surprise if she’s ready to go.











