New Match Added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. KTB has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6. The full card is below.

The show is set for April 8th at the Cuban Club in Tampa, FL.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. KTB

* Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley

* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr.

* Lio Rush vs. Yoya

* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich

* Shlak vs. Superbeast

* Alex Coughlin vs Royce Isaacs

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Savage Gentleman

* Chris Dickinson vs. Shane Mercer

* Simon Grimm vs. Alexander James

* Matt Makowski vs. Heddi Karaoui

* KTZ vs. Janai Kai