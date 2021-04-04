Last day of WWE Network in the U.S. as Peacock takes exclusivity starting tomorrow

Today is the last day that the WWE Network is available in its current format and app for viewers in the United States as Peacock takes over exclusivity tomorrow, April 5.

Current subscriptions to the Network for those with a U.S. address will expire today and will no longer be accessible anymore unless it’s accessed through Peacock. If your subscription was set to expire after April 4, you will receive credit for the remaining time through credit card or PayPal, depending on what payment method you have selected.

If you have unused gift cards, you can swap them for gift cards from hundreds of top-name brands or a general-use card from American Express or Visa. You can start that process at redeemcardusa.wwe.com.

If you’re new to Peacock, you can get four months of Peacock Premium for a single, one-time payment of $9.99. When the 4-month period expires, the service will auto-renew on a monthly basis at $4.99 until you cancel at any time. You can use the promo code PEACOCKMANIA to sign up and offer expires on April 9.

The WWE Network/Peacock deal was announced on January 25 and is reportedly worth over a whopping $1 billion over five years.