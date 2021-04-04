Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On Idea of Bella Twins Returning to the Ring

Jimmy Korderas is a fan of the Bella Twins and likes the idea that they could be returning to the ring. The WWE referee spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed reports that the twins, who are 2020 Hall of Fame class members, are set to return soon and more. You can check out highlights below:

On a potential Bella Twins return: “I always look forward to them. They always worked hard, and it’s just a matter of meshing with the new talent that they have there. I’m sure they will work hard to get to where they used to be in the ring. I don’t have a problem with it. Here come Hall of Famers, legends reinserting to help get newer, younger talent over I hope.”

On Charlotte Flair potentially missing WrestleMania: “It’s a huge loss because in that women’s division, you can make the argument that she is the pinnacle of that division. Obviously, the women’s division in WWE, on the top end, is very good. It’s one of those situations. It’s something you’re dealing with, this pandemic, this illness. It’s not like, ‘okay, 14 days and we’re ready to go!’ You don’t know. It’s such a question mark. Is she ready to go for the tapings? Maybe not but you can always, last minute, insert her and make it a big surprise if she’s ready to go.”

On Rhea Ripley challenging Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship: “I like the storytelling. I like the title opportunities, as they call them, being earned over a period of time. Not walking in and saying, ‘Hey, I want a shot at your title,’ and the champion going, ‘Okay, you got it.’ And this being WrestleMania, this is how you get your WrestleMania main event title match? It lacked any build. I’m not thrilled about how this match came about.”