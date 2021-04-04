Hundreds of floor and ringside seats remain unsold for WrestleMania 37

Not much WrestleMania tickets have moved over the past week and the company still have tickets to sell for both night one and two.

Night two has less tickets remaining than night one but both nights have a big problem: hundreds of floor and ringside seats remain unsold.

Night one on April 10 has a total of 387 floor seats available for sale, 137 of which are classified as ringside. Seats as close to fifth row remain for sale.

Night two on April 11 has slightly less floor seats available with 297 but a higher percentage of ringside seats on sale with 115 available. Just like night one, seats as close as fifth row cane be purchased.

The higher price point of these tickets is a turn off for many fans, and with no international fans splashing cash, it looks like WWE will be giving some upgrades on the two nights to fill up these seats.

The highest tickets are selling for $2,000 for ringside and the cheapest floor seats are $200.

There are just over 1,000 seats in total available for night one and less than 800 available for night two.