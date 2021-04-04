Drew McIntyre says he would not mind opening WrestleMania this year

In a short interview with India-based WrasslinNews promoting this year’s WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre said that he would not mind opening or closing the show this year as both have a special meaning, especially this year.

McIntyre admitted that if you’re in a WWE title match at WrestleMania, your aim is to be the main event and the main event is the one that closes the show.

“This is such a unique WrestleMania. Without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is gonna be so, so special,” he said, adding that if they decide to put the WWE title match as the first match, it will be big for him.

If his match is the first, Drew will 99.9% be the first one out in front of fans in over a year as there will be no matches as part of the Kickoff show on night one.

“If I’m in the opening match…to me that’s also just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy and all those pent up reactions that we’ve been keeping inside for a year, that’s gonna be special too. So either way, I’m happy,” Drew said.