Cena’s Wipeout on TBS Draws Larger Viewing Audience

The Wrap reports that the TBS premiere of the game show Wipeout brought in 1.1 million viewers on Thursday with 432,000 viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The series is hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer. It officially aired on Thursday at 9 PM although a preview aired two days before. It’s the #1 new unscripted cable TV show, beating TBS’ Go Big Show (which debuted to 302,000 in the demo).

The Tuesday preview for the series had 775,000 viewers with 369,000 in the demo. Tuesday had a strong lead-in (UCLA vs. Michigan post-game show) but it didn’t air until 12:49 AM. Wipeout previously aired on ABC. It ended its run there on September 7, 2014 with 2.470 million viewers.

TBS, TNT and TruTV general manager Brett Weitz said: “We’re extremely proud to add to our growing slate of unscripted can’t miss television. After hitting it out of the park earlier this year with ‘Go-Big Show,’ Corie and her team have another home run in ‘Wipeout.’ It’s clear these franchises connect with our audience and on the TBS promise to always provide big, bold, and edgy fun. Our partner, EndemolShine, re-imagined this beloved series with new twists, unbelievable athleticism and more than a few great wipeouts.”

Corie Henson, the head of unscripted development and TNT, TBS, truTV, added: “‘Wipeout’ is exactly the show we all need right now. John, Nicole and Camille are the perfect ring masters of this big ball circus. I’m so grateful to all of the producers and crew that pulled off this amazing and challenging production.“